Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES EXPECTED OVER THE QUAD STATE THIS AFTERNOON AND MONDAY AFTERNOON... AS THUNDERSTORMS GRADUALLY MOVE OFF TO THE EAST TODAY AND TONIGHT, HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL BUILD IN ACROSS THE QUAD STATE REGION THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON. HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 97 AND 102 DEGREES WILL BE LIKELY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND IN SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS, GENERALLY ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 57, THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON. ON MONDAY AFTERNOON, HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL LIKELY RANGE FROM 97 TO 102 DEGREE EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER, COVERING MOST OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WEST KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. THE HIGHEST HEAT INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN 1 PM AND 7 PM EACH AFTERNOON. FOR THOSE PERSONS SENSITIVE TO THIS COMBINATION OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY, BE SURE TO TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE OR IN AN AIR CONDITIONED BUILDING. BE SURE TO DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. WATCH FOR THE YOUNG, THE OLD, AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS THAT MAY BE IMPACTED BY THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY.

...AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR KENTUCKY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... THE KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR THE STATE OF KENTUCKY FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. A DUST CLOUD BLOWING ACROSS THE ATLANTIC OCEAN FROM THE SAHARA DESERT IN AFRICA HAS BEEN IMPACTING AIR QUALITY OVER THE SOUTHERN UNITED STATES IN RECENT DAYS. SOME OF THIS DUST WILL REACH KENTUCKY THIS WEEKEND RESULTING IN POOR AIR QUALITY. MEMBERS OF SENSITIVE GROUPS MAY EXPERIENCE HEALTH EFFECTS. THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS NOT LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED. SENSITIVE GROUPS INCLUDE THE ELDERLY...CHILDREN...PERSONS WITH ASTHMA OR OTHER BREATHING PROBLEMS...AND PERSONS WITH LUNG AND HEART DISEASE. PEOPLE IN THESE GROUPS ARE ADVISED TO LIMIT THEIR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO REDUCE THEIR EXPOSURE TO PARTICULATE POLLUTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITES BELOW HTTP://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH HTTPS://KYEMKY.GOV HTTPS://AIRNOW.GOV HTTPS://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH/PAGES/DEFAULT.ASPX