Tracking cloudy skies with a chance of evening showers and temperatures in the lower 50s.
- Crews investigating fire in McCracken County
- TVA substation vandal faces serious charges if found
- Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'
- Kentucky Oaks Mall's return to standard hours raises concerns for some retailers
- Former Trigg County sheriff facing criminal charges appears for pre-trial hearing
- Biden calls on Senate to pursue impeachment along with the nation's 'other urgent business'
- Local mother faces two unexpected and unforgettable experiences
- 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts to include Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik
- Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller charged for alleged role in Capitol riots
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
