Tracking a breezy day with high temperatures in the 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
34°
Cloudy
34° / 27°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Western Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape of an inmate
- FEMA provides Tennessee counties with assistance
- Trigg County woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-month-old son
- Michigan man who punched local referee sentenced to six years in prison
- Maintenance man assaulted by guest at Paducah hotel dies Tuesday
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital implements crisis staffing plan
- About half of Mayfield candle factory employees to be permanently laid off, according to WARN letter
- Country Music Hall of Famer Ralph Emery dead at 88
- Paducah man saves driver trapped in car submerged in creek
- Local hospital calls in Kentucky National Guard to help with rise in COVID-19 patients
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.