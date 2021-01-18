Sunny skies this morning with temps in the upper 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Sunny
35°F / 31°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Detour on Blandville road after crash in McCracken County
- Baby giraffe dies at Nashville Zoo after being stepped on by mother
- DC attorney general says Trump could possibly be charged by city prosecutors with misdemeanor for role in Capitol insurrection
- Loss of sense of taste and smell in COVID-19 patients can affect mental health
- Bostick leaves mark after first start with Murray State
- Purchase District Health Department releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Incoming CDC director: Expect 500,000 Covid-19 deaths by mid-February
- Police release names of two women killed in Cape Girardeau crash
- McCracken County Democrats share plans to celebrate Inauguration Day
- Here are tonight's winning Mega Millions numbers
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.