Tracking a rain/wintry mix and high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
.An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute, especially along the Ohio River. The transition from rain to a wintry mix and snow may not occur closer to the Tennessee border areas until after 7 PM CST. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday could also cause some icing of roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&
Currently in Paducah
49°
Cloudy
49° / 25°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Man accused of shooting Murray woman charged with attempted murder
- Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations causing local hospitals to change policies
- Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep eight 'John Does' secret, court to decide whether names should be unsealed
- Country music producer, songwriter, musician and executive and Paducah native Jerry Crutchfield dies at 87
- Free at-home COVID tests available for online order
- Tennessee jury orders Cracker Barrel to pay man $9.4 million after he was served glass filled with chemical sanitizer
- Jackson County Board declares disaster in southern Illinois community due to rise in COVID-19 cases
- Six Kentucky National Guard soldiers arrive at Baptist Health Paducah to provide support amid COVID-19 surge
- 4 McCracken County schools to have NTI days Wednesday, all schools moving to NTI Thursday and Friday
- First images of Tonga volcano damage show entire communities covered in thick ash
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.