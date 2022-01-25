Tracking high temperatures in the 30s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight and Early Wednesday... Arctic high pressure will bring another shot of bitterly cold air into our region over the next 24 hours. Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder. Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be from zero to 5 below along and northwest of a line from Evansville Indiana to Cape Girardeau Missouri. Wind chills to the southeast of that line will bottom out from zero to 5 above. Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.
Currently in Paducah
26°
Cloudy
27° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two men charged after local business burglarized, woman in nearby home assaulted
- City of Paducah to no longer set up dome structure for AQS QuiltWeek
- Kentucky buys 200 travel trailers for tornado survivors; Beshear says first 20 should be ready to house families by end of week
- Illinois police hope technology helps ID head found in 1993
- Suspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning home
- Search continues for Virginia Emerson, Hickman County woman reported missing in December
- FBI searches headquarters of national COVID testing company
- Man accused of stealing vehicles in two states jailed in McCracken County
- IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
- Carroll says new congressional map could diminish power of the vote in west Kentucky
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.