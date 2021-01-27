Cloudy with a high chance of snow showers and temps in the mid 30s.
...A Period of Snow Will Create Hazardous Conditions This Afternoon in West Kentucky and Extreme Southeast Missouri... Snow will overspread western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri today. The snow will begin in New Madrid and Charleston Missouri by noon, then spread east across the Purchase area of western Kentucky early this afternoon. East of Kentucky Lake, the snow will arrive during the mid afternoon hours. The snow will come down rather heavily for an hour or two. The snow will quickly accumulate up to an inch on grassy areas. A slushy coating will likely occur on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. The snow will end from west to east late this afternoon. Visibility will be reduced to just one half mile for a couple hours or so. Use extra care on roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
35°F
Cloudy
35°F / 32°F
- Community mourns loss of 2 men shot and killed at Reelfoot Lake; friends of murder suspect left confused
- Man accused of beating victim with car jack arrested in Calloway County
- Murder charges filed against man accused in deadly double shooting at Reelfoot Lake
- 'It's a shame that it has to come to this,' Marshall County sheriff speaks out about judge executive's open records violation
- Kentucky attorney general again finds Marshall County Judge Executive violated Open Records Act
- TBI searching for person of interest after two bodies found at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County
- Investigators find boat of man accused of killing two people at Reelfoot Lake
- Tracking snow chances Wednesday
- Murray High School going all virtual this week after bomb threat
