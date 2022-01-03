Tracking high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
25°F
Cloudy
25°F / 25°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Families adjust to new normal weeks after deadly tornado
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Cheney: January 6 committee has 'firsthand testimony' that Ivanka asked Trump to intervene during insurrection
- Why this COVID-19 surge is 'unprecedented in this pandemic.'
- Local men help heat homes of tornado victims ahead of cold weather
- A man's photo of tornado damage in Mayfield captured the world's attention, and he's using it to help the community
- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 issues water over road report
- Highway 45 North closed near Graves-McCracken County line following police pursuit
- Doctors warn community about fast spreading Omicron variant in western Kentucky
- Mayfield mayor shares update on storm debris removal
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.