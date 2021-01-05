Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
39°F
Partly Cloudy
39°F / 37°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman arrested after vehicle pursuit followed by crash in Carlisle County, state police say
- Where's your stimulus payment? Here's how you can find it
- Trigg County High School teacher passes away after battle with COVID-19
- Beshear: Kentuckians age 70 and older to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines by Feb. 1
- Local school districts resuming in-person classes with majority of students choosing to return
- Deputies: Teenager shot in his home in Weakley County, Tenn.
- Energy assistance available for west Kentucky families struggling to pay utility bills
- Trump says he hopes Pence 'comes through' while he rallies for Georgia senators
- Man charged with murder in girlfriend's shooting death arraigned in McCracken County
- COVID-19 triggers blood clots
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.