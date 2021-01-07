Tracking a chance of rain/show showers with temperatures in the upper 30s.
- President Trump releases statement after Congress certifies election results
- Crash involving two semitrailers results in death in Ballard County
- New Illinois congresswoman: 'Hitler was right on one thing'
- BREAKING: Congress certifies Biden's Electoral College win
- Donald Trump should be removed from office to preserve democracy, business leaders say
- Kentucky reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
- Paducah, McCracken leaders discuss vaccination plans
- Illinois State Police respond to threat at Du Quoin headquarters
- Paducah City Manager decides to pursue dream of becoming business owner
- US Capitol secured, woman dead after rioters stormed the halls of Congress to block Biden's win
