Tracking a breezy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
47°F
Clear
64°F / 42°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- President, First Lady test positive for COVID-19: Reactions from Washington
- Three west Kentucky superintendents say their school districts need fall break
- President Donald Trump tweets he and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19
- Police arrest Paducah man accused of sex crimes against 12-year-old girl
- Miller City farmer stands up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- NBC News Special Report: President Donald Trump going to hospital
- 2 arrested in southern Illinois after 'multi-county crime spree,' state police say
- Man arrested with theft of thousands of dollars worth of items from storage unit
- 'Let's keep Halloween for the kids,' Kentucky releases guidance for Halloween
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.