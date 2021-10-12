Tracking high temperatures in the 70s.
- Woman charged with cocaine trafficking in Paducah
- 'I was trapped': Shipping giant investigates alleged rape of 19-year-old during federal training program
- Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state
- Filmmakers scout Paducah locations for movie on first integrated Little League team in Kentucky
- Louisville settles lawsuit with couple over traffic stop
- Local women run Boston Marathon in race's return after 2020 cancellation
- Paducah Public Schools to offer KDE vaccine incentive to employees
- Trial begins for former UK student in child’s death
- Lyon County caregiver arrested for neglect following death of patient
- Livingston County man charged with murder in Salem, KY
