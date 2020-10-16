Tracking a frost advisory and freeze warning until 9 a.m. with sunny skies for the day and highs in the lower 60s.
45°F
Sunny
45°F / 37°F
- FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in town halls
- Murray protester indicted on false statement charge
- Detective testifies on details of Aug. 8 shooting during preliminary hearing
- Kentucky reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths, another day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Group plans protests over unemployment benefits
- McConnell talks second stimulus deal during stop in west Kentucky
- Trump and Biden face tough questions in simultaneous town halls
- Union City Schools announces 'total distance learning' for high school students amid case spike in Obion County
- 5 mental health development center employees arrested on aggravated battery charges
