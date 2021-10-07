Tracking high temperatures in the 70s and a chance of afternoon showers.
66°F
Cloudy
66°F / 64°F
- Lyon County Sheriff's Department will no longer provide primary emergency service calls at Land Between the Lakes
- Independent group claims it solved the mystery behind the identity of the Zodiac Killer as law enforcement investigates
- Paducah shooting suspect arrested in Tennessee on rape charge
- 15-year-old boy shot in Texas high school is out of surgery, police say; suspect faces aggravated assault charges
- KYTC issues 'Antler Alert' for Kentucky
- Three people arrested during checkpoint for drug possession in Graves County
- Miners owners announce retirement from pro baseball
- Calloway County Schools mourn death of staff member
- Kentucky reports 2,696 new COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate of 9.11%
- Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in shots-fired incident
