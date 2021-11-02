Tracking high temperatures in the lower 50s.
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 likely. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
41°F
Cloudy
41°F / 40°F
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- Local hospitals prepare for effects of vaccine mandates
- Police searching for person of interest in Marion, Illinois, shooting
- Kentucky Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board approves proposed McCracken County solar project
- One man, two teens charged in Charleston, Missouri, shooting
- Emergency vaccine rule for large employers will be issued 'in the coming days'
- Said Road in McCracken County closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole
- Local shoe store donates more than 200 pairs of socks to Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Trick-or-treaters come out in droves for Halloween on Jefferson Street
- Several school districts make masks optional, but is that safe for younger students?
