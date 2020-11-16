Tracking a calm day with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Sunny
56°F / 34°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart passes away
- Coronavirus 'spreading at a truly alarming rate,' Beshear says, reporting 1,449 new cases Sunday
- Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
- Santa taking COVID-19 safety precautions as he visits kids at Kentucky Oaks Mall
- 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Calloway County this weekend
- Trump backtracks after acknowledging that Biden won election
- Dancing Freddie shatters record, raises more than $24K for Telethon of Stars
- Covid-19 vaccine candidate 94.5 percent effective, Moderna says
- Marshall County seeing 'dramatic increase' in COVID-19 cases
- Walmart will start counting customers again as coronavirus cases reach record levels
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.