Grab your sunglasses, tracking sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Sunny
35°F / 31°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear says new COVID-19 reduction 'steps' coming to the state on Wednesday
- Conservation officers investigate death of a hunter in Graves County
- Paducah man arrested Tuesday after shots fired incident
- Paducah mayor-elect awaiting COVID-19 test results, two incoming commissioners positive for virus
- Paducah native confirmed by Senate as U.S. District Court Judge for Western District of Kentucky
- Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter two months after death of a baby
- Local COVID-19 updates to resume on Thursday
- Paducah man arrested for stealing money from Frutta Bowls
- Attorney General Cameron leads 18-state coalition in support of Tennessee's discriminatory abortion ban, fetal heartbeat law
- Local hospitals preparing plan to implement COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare workers
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.