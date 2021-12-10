Tracking a windy day with a chance for severe weather tonight.
- Livingston County Schools announces Friday closure after high school staff member's passing
- Police: Girl gave birth after her father sold her to another man in Kentucky
- Recovery efforts continue in search of duck hunter who disappeared when boat capsized on Ohio River in Livingston County
- Multiple Missouri health departments announce cessation of 'all COVID-19 related work' in response to AG letter
- Section of U.S. 60 blocked in Livingston County blocked as crews respond to structure fire in downtown Salem
- Business' poignant Facebook post expresses sadness, frustration with hurtful customers
- Grocery store announces closure after 72 years
- Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting high school girl at basketball game arrested
- Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial
- Kentucky reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, governor declares emergency over nursing shortage
