Tracking a breezy day with showers late tonight.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely some flooding problems. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Paducah
56°F
Cloudy
56°F / 46°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Doctors warn community about fast spreading Omicron variant in western Kentucky
- A man's photo of tornado damage in Mayfield captured the world's attention, and he's using it to help the community
- State police arrest Kentucky corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate
- State police name second suspect wanted in deadly shooting of police sergeant
- 1 officer is dead and a second in critical condition after a shooting at an Illinois hotel, police say
- Man charged with murder, domestic assault, other charges in shooting that killed a Sikeston teen and injured his mother
- Remains of missing amateur MMA fighter found by man searching for deer antlers
- Colorado governor reduces sentence of truck driver who was given 110 years in fatal crash
- Former soccer player and Mayfield businessman working to rebuild after Soccer Factory destroyed by tornado
- Hundreds of Colorado homes lost and tens of thousands of residents told to evacuate due to fast-growing wildfires
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.