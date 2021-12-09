Tracking a windy day with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
- Kentucky sheriff wanted on assault charge after allegedly punching girl at basketball game
- Kentucky reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 70 additional deaths
- Grocery store announces closure after 72 years
- Two juveniles arrested in connection to shooting that claimed 16-year-old's life in Louisville
- Three arrested on meth trafficking charges following two separate investigations
- Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses
- Local doctor addresses booster confusion
- Endowment names six 2021 PaxtonScholars participants
- Pritzker announces next phase of project to widen and improve I-57 in southern Illinois
- McCracken County School Board votes to end mask mandate
