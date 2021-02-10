Weather Authority Alert continues today and into tomorrow for gradually increasing icing threats across our region.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible as well. * WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the precipitation occurring Wednesday night through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Hazardous travel conditions are expected and could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Paducah
27°F
Cloudy
27°F / 26°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Utility companies prepare for potential power outages as icy weather moves into the area
- Investigation into former Caldwell County Schools superintendent finds violations of education statutes and regulations
- Burglarized Paducah restaurant giving back to community after outpouring of support
- Six Republican Senators broke ranks to vote Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional
- Weather Authority Alert issued for significant ice accumulation
- Crews prepare the roads for winter weather
- One dead and four wounded in shooting at Minnesota health care clinic
- State police investigating officer involved shooting in Trigg County
- 'Stop the lies' billboard in McCracken County posted in memory of fallen Capitol officer, group says
- Graves County pulls away from Carlisle County 78-60
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.