Weather Authority Alert continues through midday today with sleet and ice covered roads and walkways. Temps staying around freezing.
...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS PERSIST... Roads remain very slick and hazardous across the region this morning. Law enforcement and Emergency Management officials continue to warn of the dangerous travel conditions and encourage you to stay off the roads. We've had too many accidents to count over the last 24 hours, and conditions are really not any better this morning. If you must head out, allow plenty of time to reach your destination. And, please slow down. Do not assume if you have a four wheel drive, or truck, you are any better off. They are no match for a glaze of ice.
Currently in Paducah
25°F
Cloudy
25°F / 24°F
