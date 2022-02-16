Tracking a windy day with high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Paducah
53°
Cloudy
53° / 35°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Fugitive arrested at Kentucky-Tennessee state line
- Parents, community members call for Paducah Board of Education not to renew superintendent's contract
- Transportation cabinet announces signal phase change at crossover intersection near Ledbetter bridge
- US approves new headlights that won't blind oncoming drivers
- Parents charged with abuse in death of Kentucky infant
- Police searching for missing Paducah teen
- Brookport Fire Department investigating series of 'suspicious fires'
- Bethel AME Church burns down, leaving congregation without a building
- Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg pleads not guilty to attempted murder, wanton endangerment charges
- Virus deadly to poultry detected in Fulton County flock
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.