Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...In Kentucky, Ballard and McCracken Counties. In Missouri, Mississippi and New Madrid Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snows should be over by Noon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&