Tracking rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Paducah. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement, except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 33.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 41.0 feet Tuesday, March 01. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
59°
Rain
62° / 57°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- TRACKING: Tornado watch issued for parts of the Local 6 region
- Police: Joyriding teen dies after forklift overturns
- Grand Rivers woman ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution
- College dorm damaged by explosion caused by student making rocket fuel; 22 students displaced
- Kentucky lives lost in Dec. 10 tornado outbreak increases to 80 after deaths of Mayfield mother, infant injured in storm
- Victims fight for their lives after deadly Charleston shooting, police search for answers
- Weather Authority Alert Tuesday - flooding & severe storms possible
- Police: Missing girl's body found, mom charged with murder
- Funeral arrangements announced for Pulaski County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty crash
- 2/21 High school scores
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.