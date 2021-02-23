Sunny skies with temps in the lower 60s.
- Deadly plane crash reported in Graves County, Kentucky
- Marcella's Kitchen broken in to and vandalized
- Beshear: Kentucky's regional COVID-19 vaccination sites to begin administering to phase 1C on March 1
- Police searching for missing teen in Paducah
- Man accused of damaging community building, local nonprofit and attempting to steal two cars in Benton, Kentucky
- KY 121 blocked by log truck crash in Murray
- COVID-19 vaccination appointments filling fast at Walmarts, local hospitals
- Utility companies say you can expect to see higher bills after winter storm increased energy use
- Temporary detour for I-24 westbound traffic at U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27
