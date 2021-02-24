Cloudy skies with temps in the lower 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
58°F
Partly Cloudy
58°F / 47°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah-area man killed in Graves County plane crash
- Local man arrested in connection to Capitol riots
- Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car accident and injuries
- Kroger's Paducah and Murray pharmacies have COVID-19 doses
- Kentucky couple charged in connection with Capitol riot
- Tiger Woods had serious leg injuries after high-speed crash, but was calm and lucid, authorities say
- New Postal Service delivery vehicle unveiled. It's a pretty radical change
- Kentucky secretary of state praises election-related bills
- State police respond to deadly train vs car collision in Pulaski County, Illinois
- 2 more deaths in Kentucky attributed to winter storms
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.