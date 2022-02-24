Tracking a wintry mix this morning and high temperatures in the 30s.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Smithland Dam, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River through the weekend into early next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional ice accumulations from one tenth to one quarter of an inch are likely over southeast Missouri, far west Kentucky and southwest Illinois. Little, if any additional sleet accumulation expected today. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky including the Land between the Lakes region, and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing from east to west across the warned area today, except for those areas from southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. The best chances for seeing significant icing are expected to remain along and west of Interstate 57 in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&
Currently in Paducah
29°
Cloudy
29° / 27°
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-24 shut down after major wreck
- What the Ukraine-Russia conflict means for Local 6 area
- Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
- Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine'
- Six people arrested following drug investigations at Paducah hotels
- State police arrest southern Illinois man accused of sexual abuse and assault of a child
- As post-surge COVID-19 decline continues in Kentucky, multiple Local 6 counties out of red zone
- Cayce, Kentucky, faces more obstacles following Dec.10 tornado
- Man accused of ramming police cruiser in January arrested in Paducah
- Illinois Comptroller announces 'Fund My Refund' alert system
