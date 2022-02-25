Tracking high temperatures in the 30s.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rising levels on the Ohio River into next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Paducah
29°
Cloudy
29° / 29°
- State police searching for man charged with murder in shooting death of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter
- Biden makes decision on Supreme Court nominee, with announcement as soon as Friday
- 18-month-old child killed in series of wrecks caused by ice on Tennessee River Bridge
- Graves County sheriff reunites inmate with estranged family
- Local student from Ukraine watches news of Russian invasion with concern for her family
- Kentucky State Police confirms death following major wreck on I-24 in Marshall County
- Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
- No. 19 Murray State tops Belmont for outright OVC regular-season title
- Scholars discuss potential effectiveness of Biden's sanctions on Russia
- Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
