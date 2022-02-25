Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Paducah, Cairo and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rising levels on the Ohio River into next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&