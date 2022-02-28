Tracking high temperatures in the 50s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
50°
Sunny
50° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Amber Alert lifted for Louisville 2-year-old
- Murray State History Professor discusses current situation in Ukraine, potential impact for United States
- Local schools end mask requirement on buses
- Detroit family returns to feed Mayfield community
- Two charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting in Charleston
- How to protect your Facebook account against being 'cloned' by scammers
- Putin orders Russian deterrence forces onto high alert as troops battle for control of Ukrainian cities
- White House responds to Russia's decision to put deterrence forces on high alert
- The least-visited national parks in the United States
- Alert citizen aids in car burglar arrest
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.