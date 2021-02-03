Plenty of sunshine for today with temps staying chilly in the mid 40s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
38°F
Sunny
38°F / 22°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 charged with abandonment of a corpse after woman's body found in Cape Girardeau
- Anna man accused of sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse of a minor
- Driver in a coma after single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
- Police identify body found in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Paducah Board of Education reviews personnel issues in special called meeting, but takes no action
- Man arrested in connection to burglary at Hank Brother's True Value in Lone Oak
- Paducah chef feeds stomachs and minds with historical foods
- Graves County church honors lives lost to COVID-19 with crosses
- GOP lawmakers vote to check Kentucky governor's COVID powers, Beshear files lawsuit
- Bidens pay respects to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor at Capitol
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.