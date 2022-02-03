Tracking severe weather in the Local 6 area.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of three tenths to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, and all of western Kentucky. New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions could significant impact the morning and evening commutes today * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph on Thursday could damage ice-laden trees and power lines. Hourly ice accumulations could range between 0.05 to one tenth of an inch this morning and into the middle of this afternoon, which could lead to significant impact to life an property. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&
Currently in Paducah
28°
Freezing Rain
28° / 26°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Weather Authority Alert - through Thursday
- Discovery Park of America exhibits team opens cornerstone box found in rubble of church destroyed by tornado
- Lessons learned from 2009 ice storm inform winter storm preparations in Paducah today
- Illinois man arrested following standoff with law enforcement
- Paducah Police identify man accused of stealing two cars in 30 minutes in McCracken County
- Three trooper squad cars hit while responding to winter storm in Illinois
- Marshall County may have reached omicron surge peak, but health department head warns it's too soon to celebrate
- U.S. 45 Ohio River 'Brookport' bridge closed due to ice
- Electric Cooperatives in Kentucky prepared for winter storm, statewide association plans for mutual aid response
- Illinois Department of Transportation Crews working tirelessly to prepare for major winter storm
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.