Tracking a chance of morning showers with temps in the upper 60s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown... Golconda...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.0 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 22.1 feet Wednesday, March 24. &&
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Rain
48°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Local sisters reunite after a year without long-term care visitations in Kentucky
- Americans bought guns in record numbers in 2020 during a year of unrest -- and the surge is continuing
- Rescue effort underway after more than a dozen horses found neglected in Lyon County
- Police searching for missing woman last seen Thursday in Paducah
- Breonna Taylor's boyfriend files federal lawsuit alleging Louisville police violated his rights during raid
- Police searching for missing woman in Paducah
- Deputies searching for 18-year-old man reported missing in Graves County
- Families with loved ones buried in Oak Grove Cemetery asked to remove items that are not permitted ahead of maintenance
- Paducah healthcare workers share life a year into the pandemic
- Woman indicted on multiple charges in connection to Trigg County murder case
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.