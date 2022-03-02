Tracking a sunny day with high temperatures in the 70s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo through tonight and Wednesday morning. A slow fall begins soon thereafter. For the Ohio River, including Paducah and Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River, including Smithland and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10TH... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10th. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting at 44.4 feet tonight. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&
- Six more arrested during drug investigation at Paducah hotel
- Former inmate who rescued people from collapsed candle factory released from jail, surprised with car
- Man injured in multi-vehicle crash in Graves County
- City working with property owners after stormwater pipe collapses in Paducah parking lot
- Kelvin Richardson pleads guilty to murder of special education teacher C.D. McCord
- Local counties to transition driver licensing to transportation cabinet in March
- GOP State of the Union response: Iowa governor says 'enough is enough'
- Biden tells Americans 'now is the hour' for U.S. to save democracy as it faces challenges at home and abroad
- 3/1 High school scores
- Red Cross no longer responsible for emergency housing for tornado survivors
