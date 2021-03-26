Tracking a cloudy morning with highs in the mid 60s.
56°F
Cloudy
56°F / 52°F
- Paducah drug investigation leads to child porn arrest, police say
- Juvenile justice commissioner fired following investigation
- Poplar Bluff man found guilty of conspiracy to bring 45 pounds of meth from Texas to Missouri
- Bridge collapse causes road closure in Ballard County
- Paducah man charged with drug trafficking after police search uncovers more than 2 pounds of meth
- Waldrop says goodbye to UT Martin
- At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
- What's new in iOS 14.5
- Local school districts deciding whether to implement 'redo' bill allowing students to retake current school year
- Marshall, McCracken girls advance to Region 1 finals
