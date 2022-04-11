Tracking a rainy day with high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°
Mostly Cloudy
66° / 52°
- Traffic stop nets three on drug charges
- New food businesses opt for food trucks over restaurants, after pandemic
- Police arrest man after he allegedly buried his mother and sister in the backyard and continued to cash social security checks
- Biden expected to announce new gun regulation, eyes new ATF nominee
- Parents, teachers warned about viral 'Huggy Wuggy' character
- 6 people were shot -- including 1 fatally -- after an apparent fight at a birthday party in Indianapolis, police say
- Abortion access under renewed threat in Oklahoma and Missouri
- Northern California firefighters extinguish four-alarm blaze near port
- From a Jane Doe case to a homicide: Investigators want to know who killed Susan Lund
- Murray State to increase investment in football
