.AN UNUSUALLY STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL RESULT IN A PERIOD OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS THIS MORNING. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * TIMING...UNTIL EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. && &&
Currently in Paducah
40°F
Cloudy
40°F / 40°F
- Three more cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County
- Two more positive COVID-19 cases in Graves County
- Leah Shields weekend anchor joke compilation
- Kentucky NAACP addresses confederate flag at Marshall County courthouse
- 1,963 COVID-19 cases, first drive-though testing in Kentucky
- Miniature horses make their rounds at a nursing home to spread Easter joy
- 3rd death from COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County, IL
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Three car crash block I-24 eastbound in Livingston County
- Local church fills pews with pictures of members for Easter service
- Calloway County confirms 13th COVID-19 case
