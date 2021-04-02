A nice, cool day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah and at Olmsted Lock and Dam .On the Ohio River at Paducah and at Olmsted Lock and Dam, minor to moderate flooding is forecast. At Paducah, the river will crest near 40.5 feet Sunday morning. At Olmsted Lock and Dam, the river will crest near 42.5 feet Sunday morning. . PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 39.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
48°F
Sunny
48°F / 28°F
