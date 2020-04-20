Sunshine and warm temperatures today.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°F
Sunny
48°F / 43°F
- Body of missing Livingston County man found in Crittenden County
- Non-compliance investigation
- 273 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Governor urges sign ups for drive-through testing
- Gunman kills at least 9 in rampage across Nova Scotia
- Two McCracken County high school students selected for mathematics, science academy
- 12 new COVID-19 cases related to nursing home in Graves County
- First COVID-19 death in Crittenden County
- 206 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, benchmarks for reopening the economy
- Adult day care finding ways to help those with special needs during pandemic
- Fort Campbell deploys more soldiers for COVID-19 relief
