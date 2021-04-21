Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 50s.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, and West Kentucky. * WHEN...11 PM CDT this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
42°F
Partly Cloudy
42°F / 33°F
- Columbus police officer shoots, kills 15-year-old girl holding knife
- I-24 eastbound down to one lane because of SEMI crash
- Derek Chauvin found guilty of all charges in death of George Floyd
- Inmate accused of assaulting female guard at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County
- Newly released Kentucky unemployment data show some west Kentucky counties almost doubled job losses
- Woman charged with assault, driving under the influence nearly a month after two-vehicle collision in Graves County
- Local protester and NAACP chapter react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
- Pelosi tweets new response to Chauvin verdict after thanking George Floyd 'for sacrificing your life for justice'
- Kentucky man charged with officer attack during Capitol riot
- Local 6 mourning loss of Jessica Watkins, wife of photographer Mason Watkins
