Increasing clouds through the day.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
65°F
Cloudy
70°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- School resource officers grant sparks debate during Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting
- 70 of 82 COVID-19 cases in Graves County linked to nursing home
- CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter
- Paducah Independent School District announces final days for school year
- Kentucky State Representative arrested on strangulation and domestic violence charges
- Chick-fil-A at Kentucky Oaks Mall announces drive-thru
- MISSING: 19-year-old Madison Heusmann
- More than 40 residents of Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, six have died
- 17 deaths, 177 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky
- Virtual honors night, commencement scheduled for Paducah Tilghman High School
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.