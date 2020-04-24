Dense fog this morning with pleasant temperatures all day.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
Currently in Paducah
53°F
Cloudy
53°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Gov. Beshear announces guidance for resuming some health care services
- Local restaurant planning safety precautions for eventual reopening
- 53 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Tyson Food Plant in Henderson County, KY
- Woman who beat COVID-19 talks recovery at Baptist Health Paducah
- Tennessee gov: Restaurants, retail stores can open next week
- Hundreds still waiting for unemployment benefits while states catch up on backlogs
- A look at COVID-19's impact on Paducah's budget
- Hopkins County deputies dies in crash
- 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
- 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Marshall County
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.