Today will be mostly sunny but a bit breezy.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
67°F
Partly Cloudy
67°F / 52°F
- Gov. Mike Parson ensures Missouri is ready to reopen
- Marshall County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Alexandra Capuano
- Gov. Beshear outlines first phase for reopening Kentucky businesses, starting May 11
- Gov. Andy Beshear looks at easing restrictions and reopening Kentucky's economy
- 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
- Baptist Health Paducah neurologist says people with strokes are coming in too late
- Police called after NYC funeral home puts bodies in trucks
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Beshear: Churches can reopen on May 20 at reduced capacity
- Retail stores in 89 Tennessee counties reopen after being closed for weeks
