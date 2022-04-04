Tracking a rainy morning and high temperatures in the 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
49°
Cloudy
50° / 49°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Mayfield man arrested after vehicle pursuit
- Traffic stop leads to crack cocaine arrest
- Early morning crash on U.S. 62 sends one person to the hospital
- 1 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Dallas concert
- Governor signs more than 20 measures into law, including resolution for Medicaid waiver to help Kentuckians with mental illnesses
- Bodies of 'executed people' strewn across street in Bucha as Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes
- Calloway County Sheriff's Office arrests Tennessee man after car chase
- It Takes a Village: Non-profit offers resources, reaching out to moms across the region
- 6 people are dead and at least 10 others are injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Millions of families can now research their history with 1950 US census records
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.