Tracking morning showers and high temperatures in the 70s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
53°
Cloudy
53° / 49°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah Planning Commission approves Lion's Den Lane business rezoning
- Kansas beats North Carolina to earn its 4th NCAA men's basketball championship
- Tennessee death row inmate: Unknown DNA on weapon
- Guns in Kentucky courtrooms: New bill would allow lawyers to carry a concealed weapon
- Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
- US tested hypersonic missile in mid-March but kept it quiet to avoid escalating tensions with Russia
- Man charged with second-degree assault in Paducah stabbing that sent victim to hospital
- Two arrested on weapons charges in Carbondale
- Skilled workers needed in Mayfield after December tornado
- Student loan payment pause set to end May 1
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.