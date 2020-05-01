Sunshine today with temperatures raising to mid 70s in the afternoon.
- Local businesses and faith communities get ready to reopen in May
- 'Remember your mom-and-pops': Restaurant urges supporting local businesses during pandemic
- Dr. Turnbo talks about businesses reopening and COVID-19
- Southern Illinois business owners build their own UVC device to sterilize restaurant
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Last dog at McCracken County Humane Society adopted Thursday
- Gov. Mike Parson talks about COVID-19's impact on education
- 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy accident
- Seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Graves County, Kentucky
- Marshall County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old Alexandra Capuano
