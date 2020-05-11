morning weather update: 5/11/20

Sunshine through most of the morning with temperatures running in the lower sixties.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
50°F
Sunny
50°F / 39°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Three adults, one child injured in crash in West Paducah
- Paducah man killed in fall while hiking in Shawnee National Forest
- Local church chooses to continue online services after judge rules in-person services can resume Kentucky
- State of Emergency extended until June 15 in Missouri
- Gov. Beshear: Six new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Kentucky — four from Graves County
- Gov. Beshear releases reopening requirements for phase 1
- Man arrested on terroristic threat charge in connection to Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation
- Man and woman found shot in car in Charleston, Missouri
- Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66
- One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Cape Girardeau County
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.