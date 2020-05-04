morning weather update: 5/4/20

Dry and quiet in the daytime hours with increasing clouds this afternoon.
76°F
Partly Cloudy
76°F / 54°F
- Missing Paducah teen returned home
- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announces 2020 opening date
- Tennessee churches in Local 6 area continuing with virtual services despite reopening guidelines
- Invasive giant hornets have been spotted in the US for the first time
- Traffic alert: I-24 down to one lane near Paducah Exit 4, Watson Road closed in Calloway County
- Paducah mayoral candidate calls for end to indoor recreation and aquatic center
- Woman arrested after shoplifting, fleeing from police
- Tennessee confirmed virus cases jump 36% in one week
- New restrictions planned as Missouri state offices reopen
- Pritzker emphasizes importance of obeying crowd restrictions; state passes 60,000 COVID-19 cases
