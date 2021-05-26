Tracking a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 80.
- Tennessee bans teaching critical race theory in schools
- Paducah Police Bomb Squad responds to 3 reports of possible explosives in 2 days
- Officers in video at center of excessive force claims won't be placed on leave, police chief says
- 1 man wanted, 1 in custody after deputies say they fled a traffic stop in McCracken County
- Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul's home is non-toxic
- 1 killed, 1 hurt in house boat explosion on Cumberland River
- Ky. prosecutor won't seek charges in Guard shooting of David McAtee
- A look at the impact of George Floyd's death in Paducah and McCracken County
- Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up begins next week
- 'We will not have somebody in place by June 30.' Paducah city leaders meet to review city manager candidate applications
