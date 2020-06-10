Cold front moving in today with gusty winds and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WINDS TODAY... SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL BECOME WEST THROUGH THE DAY WITH THE PASSAGE OF A FRONT, AND GUST AT TIMES FROM 30 TO 40 MPH. THE WINDS WILL SUBSIDE THIS EVENING.
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Partly Cloudy/Wind
78°F / 74°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Missing Marshall County child found
- Missouri woman asks Merriam-Webster to update definition of racism; company will make the change
- Kentucky State Police searching for multiple subjects non-compliant with sex offender registry
- 'Cops' canceled amid debate about policing
- County board approves agreements related to Walker's Bluff casino, resort project
- Former Barbecue on the River executive director now in McCracken County Jail
- Gov. Beshear plans to make sure all black Kentuckians have health care coverage
- Gov. Beshear reports five new COVID-19 deaths, including one from McCracken County
- New sinkhole pops up in Southern Illinois town
- 10-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah found safe
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.